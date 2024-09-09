How Winnipeggers can get in on this year’s Giveaway Weekend

Winnipeg declutterers rejoice.

Giveaway Weekend is fast approaching, with a chance to unload your unwanted but reusable items to new homes.

In a news release, the city said the annual weekend is slated to run from Sept. 14 to 15.

Evan Duncan, chairperson of Winnipeg's standing policy committee on water and waste, said the weekend is about more than decluttering – it's about diverting waste from landfills.

"I encourage residents to take time to go through their belongings and consider whether or not it can be rehomed. This is another way Winnipeggers can do their part to protect the environment," he said in a news release.

Those who want to join in should place unwanted household items at the curb on their front street. Each item should be labelled with a 'Free' sticker or sign.

Winnipeggers are also reminded to store items out of sight that they do not want to give away, and remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

Items like furniture, electronics, small appliances, sports equipment, books, kitchen gadgets, construction materials, and clothing can all be dropped at your curb for rehoming.

Residents should not put out items that are unsafe or infested with bed bugs. Toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more should also be nixed.

Treasure hunters searching for pre-loved goods on Giveaway Weekend should take only items at the curb marked 'Free,' check all items closely to make sure they are safe and in good condition, avoid walking on private lawns or gardens, refrain from discarding any items on other people's property, and obey traffic laws at all times.

More information can be found on the city's website.