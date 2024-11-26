WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Steinbach man charged with child luring: RCMP

    An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A 20-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with child luring, and RCMP have released one of his social media handles to help identify more victims.

    Tyson Vanderbosch, 20, was arrested on Aug. 24 in relation to alleged online communication with minors for a sexual purpose. He has been charged with two counts of child luring.

    None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

    Investigators analyzed the data from his digital devices and located several victims they haven’t been able to identify.

    RCMP said Vanderbosch used the Snapchat account “drifting_ty101” and released a photo of his avatar in an attempt to help with the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News