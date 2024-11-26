Steinbach man charged with child luring: RCMP

A 20-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with child luring, and RCMP have released one of his social media handles to help identify more victims.

Tyson Vanderbosch, 20, was arrested on Aug. 24 in relation to alleged online communication with minors for a sexual purpose. He has been charged with two counts of child luring.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

Investigators analyzed the data from his digital devices and located several victims they haven’t been able to identify.

RCMP said Vanderbosch used the Snapchat account “drifting_ty101” and released a photo of his avatar in an attempt to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.