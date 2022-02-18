How you can take part in a global science effort by watching for birds

Manitobans have the opportunity to take part in a global citizen science effort this weekend – and all they have to do is look out for birds.

The 25th Great Backyard Bird Count is taking place from Feb. 18 to 21, and anyone can participate in this free event as long as they can volunteer at least 15 minutes of their time.

“You record birds during that 15 minutes and once you’re done recording you will take that information and enter it online at birdcount.org,” explained Matt Gasner from the Nature Conservancy of Canada in an interview on Friday.

Gasner noted the event is important because it contributes to a longstanding data set.

“Scientists use that to understand the state of birds and how they’re responding to changes in the natural environment,” he said.

Gasner said data sets like these have been used to demonstrate important findings, including a decline of grassland bird species in Canada.

He said that by contributing to data sets, Manitobans could ensure researchers have the best information possible to determine what is driving the decline and to help with conservation planning.

“If you’re seeing dramatic declines like that, you’re using birds as a sentinel to document and understand what’s happening in our natural world that should be alarming,” Gasner said.

As for what types of birds Manitobans can expect to see, Gasner said there are a lot of snowy owls in rural areas.

“On signs and electric poles, you should be able to see these large white birds that are very impressive. Something that you don’t get further south,” he said.

Other potential sightings include winter finches, crossbills, pine grosbeaks and redpolls.

“They all add some colour to the white landscape we have right now,” Gasner said.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.