Hyman plays OT hero as Oilers edge Jets 4-3

Zach Hyman scored his 51st goal of the season 1:22 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Hyman has five goals in a four-game goal streak.

The Oilers halted a two-game losing skid and the Jets recorded their fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Edmonton led 3-1 six minutes into the third period, but Winnipeg goals one minute apart by Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan tied it at 10:39.

Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets (44-22-6). Neal Pionk had a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for Winnipeg, which began a five-game homestand at Canada Life Centre with its sixth sellout of the season.