WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Hyman plays OT hero as Oilers edge Jets 4-3

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) defends as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) tries to tip the puck during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) defends as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) tries to tip the puck during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share

Zach Hyman scored his 51st goal of the season 1:22 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Hyman has five goals in a four-game goal streak.

The Oilers halted a two-game losing skid and the Jets recorded their fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Edmonton led 3-1 six minutes into the third period, but Winnipeg goals one minute apart by Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan tied it at 10:39.

Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets (44-22-6). Neal Pionk had a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for Winnipeg, which began a five-game homestand at Canada Life Centre with its sixth sellout of the season.

