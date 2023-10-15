'I am in heaven': Art from the Attic Sale returns to St. Vital Centre

Winnipeg art lovers flocked to St. Vital Centre this weekend, searching for previously-owned pieces of inspiration and beauty to take home.

It was the annual Art from the Attic Sale's second year at the south Winnipeg mall. Co-organizer Jean Altemeyer said it was packed before the sale even started on Sunday morning.

"We had people stacked ten deep all around where the art is," Altemeyer said, noting that word has spread about the stunning array of previously owned artwork up for grabs.

"And because this is Winnipeg, it’s a bargain," she added.

Customers perused thousands of pieces of art, including original compositions, prints, water colours, oil paintings, and needlepoint. Most pieces were priced between $15 and $50 dollars.

Altemeyer saw a lot of returning customers from previous years, but said the sale attracted a lot of new faces as well.

"I think it's that excitement, the chance they may discover something surprising," she said.

Angelina Temple came to the sale looking for set backgrounds.

"I am in heaven," said Temple, showing off a large, colourful painting she had just purchased. "I'm a doll collector, and that's going to be a backdrop for my dolls when I do different scenes."

The sale is organized by Grands n' More Winnipeg. The organization collects donated art, then restores and re-sells it to raise money for the Steven Lewis Foundation's Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign.

Co-coordinator Sharon Twilley had a few rare finds come through the checkout. "We had a little Arthur Adamson, who was a very, very well known printmaker and painter," said Twilley. "They had a little tiny piece about eight inches by ten inches. Very, very collectible."

Temple will definitely return to Art from the Attic next year.

"I was totally amazed by the quality, the set-up, the organization," she said. "And they're continually bringing stuff out, so there's something for everyone. No one's going home sad."