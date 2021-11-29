'I'd never seen anything like it': fallstreak hole dazzles Winnipeg cloud watchers

WINNIPEG -

A unique cloud formation amazed many Winnipeggers Sunday morning.

Sky gazers in the northeast part of the city were treated to a weather phenomenon called a fallstreak hole, which looks like a large hole has been punched through a cloud.

"I saw this round thing in the sky, and I'm looking up wondering, what is that? I'd never seen anything like it and I took a picture of it," recalled Linda Parkes, who pulled over on the side of the highway to see the hole.

"It actually kind of reminded me of, I don't know, is that the hole for the mothership to come get us?"

According to Environment Canada, a fallstreak hole is the result of part of the cloud turning to ice.

"You have a bank of cloud, super-cooled liquid droplets that then encounter ice nuclei. Ice crystals form using up the cloud droplets from the sky, and you're left with this hole," said Environment Canada's Natalie Hassel.

Hassel said fallstreak holes commonly form as a result of an aircraft passing through the cloud.

"So you have an aircraft taking off or landing, and it will travel through the cloudbank. In the exhaust, the stuff that is left over when the fuel is burnt is projected out, we have some water in there, and the particles that come of fuel exhaust tend to ice nuclei," she said.

Hassel said amateur cloud watchers should remember to watch where they are going and never stare directly into the sun.

