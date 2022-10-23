'I have a strong voice': Flett wants to continue AMC's legacy if elected Grand Chief
Jennifer Flett wants to continue the legacy of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) if she becomes its next Grand Chief in Wednesday's by-election.
She said she has the support to run, and was encouraged by others to do so. "I was approached by friends and family, but also elders and people in the political circle," said Flett.
Born and raised on Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN), Flett earned a degree in psychology from the University of Manitoba before going on to a 20-year-career as a corrections officer. "When I moved home and became involved in local politics, I was able to serve as councillor and vice-chief," she said.
Flett said she knows what's involved in becoming AMC Grand Chief, "You're speaking to the First Nations, their representatives, their chiefs, and they do let you know what their concerns, are what is important to them," she said.
She added that some of Manitoba's First Nations have very similar issues, and some are unique.
She said her priorities are the people's priorities, such as health care, economic development, and justice & policing.
"I believe these are areas that are often overlooked, and they do need attention," said Flett.
If elected the next Grand Chief, Flett wants to continue the legacy of the AMC.
"Build on the strong foundation that’s already been built, also just to promote and bring stronger focus, and a loud voice when it comes to lobbying and advocacy," she said.
"That has been the legacy of every Grand Chief that has been there, and I want to continue that."
Flett said she has what it takes to be the next AMC Grand Chief.
"I have a strong voice, I am capable, I am confident, I have the education and the experience."
The new AMC Grand Chief will be elected Oct. 26.
