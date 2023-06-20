'I'm frustrated': Plan to change Transit Plus service may not go ahead

A new report at city hall outlines a way to have up to 30 per cent of Transit Plus services delivered by the city, but the plan might not get off the ground.

Transit Plus is currently run through private contractors. To improve the system, a 2021 council directive tasked the city's administration to come back with a plan.

The directive called for between 22 and 30 per cent of the service be delivered by the city by 2024.

"They've had a 46 per cent budget increase in the past three years," said Coun. Brian Mayes who has been pushing for the change.

While a new report recommends the city move in this direction, it says this can't be done until 2026. The report also noted the service needs at least 20 more buses, 46 new drivers and it would cost the city more than $2 million more per year than the current private system. It also wouldn't add service hours or increase efficiency.

"Actually, I'm not in favour of moving Transit Plus in house," said Coun. Janice Lukes, the public works committee chair.

She thinks she won't be alone in voting against the plan.

"Now that everyone has this report to see, I think that they'll be different mannerisms in voting."

Natalie Pirson is one of the people who relies on Transit Plus for her very active life.

"I could use it five times a day, every day. Work, play, medical, everything," she said.

However, Pirson said the system and service needs to improve.

"I'm frustrated. I'm always anxious, worried trying to book a ride."

A compromise could be in the works for the new report, as a motion is expected to amalgamate the number of private contracts for efficiency's sake and ensure drivers work for the actual company who has the contract and not another subcontractor.

"Some of this should be paid to the drivers and we really don't know where this is going now," said Mayes.

That could help the drivers. As for the riders, Pirson said she just wants shorter wait times and more buses on the road.

"I just wish everybody had a ride, regardless of where you're going, everyone should have a ride," said Pirson.

This will be debated at the public works committee next week.