'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are underway as Canada's top athletes compete for a medal.

Back at home, a Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level.

Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.

He has had plenty of success already in his sporting career, earning league MVP this past season for football, and backstopping his hockey team to a near-perfect season.

"I really love sports. It's my (passion)," said Guziak. "I just want to be the best at every sport, I just love it and if I get opportunities, then I might be able to go somewhere with sports one day."

Devin Guziak playing goalie in this undated photo. July 26, 2024. (Sandy Guziak)Skating and hockey are where his love of sports started. He said his mom signed him up for a speed skating activity as a kid and he was hooked. It has now morphed into him becoming a goalie.

"I wanted to try something new and no one else wanted to be goalie on my team. So I was always the one that would step up…then I stuck with it. I just found the love for stopping pucks and getting glove saves. It's just always fun."

While hockey may have been the sport Guziak was focused on first, he said his favourite to play is football.

He loves every aspect of the game, from practicing to playing new positions, he said he can never get enough.

Devin Guziak is seen playing football in this undated photo. July 26, 2024. (Sandy Guziak)

He has been playing cornerback and from what he has heard from his coaches, other teams have noticed his skill and try to avoid him, if possible.

"They would always put two wide receivers on me, try to block me, double block me, so I couldn't get any plays."

Guziak's mom Sandy said she knew from a young age that her son would excel at sports.

"When he was four, when he played soccer for the first time, he outran all the other kids. So I kind of saw something there," said Sandy.

She said she was athletic growing up and into high school, so she has always encouraged her son to play any sport he wants.

Devin Guziak is seen playing football in this undated photo. July 26, 2024. (Sandy Guziak)

Heinz Moller, Sandy's dad and Guziak's grandfather, is blown away by the work Guziak puts in to succeed.

"He's so dedicated. He's even up at 7 a.m. on a Saturday to practice football," said Moller.

Both Sandy and Moller say they are so proud of what Guziak has been able to accomplish.

"He's just unbelievable," said Moller.

"I love it. It's pretty cool. He's very passionate," said Sandy.

Guziak said he is headed into high school this year and hopes to expand on the sports he already plays.

"I was going to work with my friend and train because he's a basketball player. So I was going to train with him all summer and try to make the basketball team for my high school too," said Guziak.

When asked what goals he has set for himself after high school, Guziak said he wants to either play college football or play Junior A hockey.

On a professional level, Guziak said he would love to be able to suit up for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers one day and represent his hometown team.

"I actually want to pursue it as an actual career in my life."