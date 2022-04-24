'I've not seen anything like this': Winnipeg streets flood amid heavy rain

Heavy rain and snow have made for treacherous road conditions in the Winnipeg area, with some streets under several feet of water.

On Sunday afternoon, a large stretch of Prichard Farm Road in East Saint Paul was submerged, with water levels passing halfway up vehicles.

Clyde Loeb has lived on the street since 1993 and describes the scene as horrible and shocking.

"I've not seen anything like this. There was one rainstorm one summer but not like this," said Loeb.

Many underpasses and low point in Winnipeg have been flooded out, prompting police to issue many warnings.

"One thing to keep in mind is that we don't know what's underneath that water, so we don't know how deep this water is," said Const. Claude Chancy of the Winnipeg Police Service. "We don't know what's underneath this water, so the whole point of staying away from those roads is of upper importance, of course."

The Winnipeg Police Service said drivers should try to stay at home until the storm stops, but if you have to leave, plan your route to avoid problem streets. Police warn drivers should never go around barriers, as they risk getting stranded or worse.

"That water is accumulating on the roads, so we are definitely getting a lot of calls from people that are either stranded or stuck in the pools of water on our roadways," added Chancy.

In a news release, the City of Winnipeg noted it is working hard to fix as many streets as possible.

"Crews are continuing to address areas of concern based on reports as quickly as possible," the city said.

As streets continue to flood, the high water is prompting some Winnipeggers to take their own action.

On Concordia Avenue, Travis Kubesh used his truck to help pull out a car stuck in a pool of water.

"There's about a foot-and-a-half to two feet in this particular area," described Kubesh. "There's some that are a lot worse for cars. (They) are floating through the water, so my advice is don't drive through there super fast, because you're going to ruin your car."

As the severe weather continues to pool on roads, the City of Winnipeg is asking residents to call 311 to report any flooding.

The City of Winnipeg said its 311 contact centre is currently experiencing longer than average wait times. As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the city said it had received 896 storm-related service requests since Friday.