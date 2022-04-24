Streets flooded as rain, snow continues to pelt Manitoba
Weather warnings remain across much of the province as a storm continues to pelt Manitoba with snow and rain, flooding city streets and forcing closures.
The rainfall warning in the City of Winnipeg continues, with Environment Canada saying significant rain could reach 30 to 60 mm in total for southern Manitoba.
The rainfall in Winnipeg led to several roads closed due to flooding.
Winnipeg police warned residents late Saturday evening that several low points and underpasses throughout the city were flooded, leaving motorists stranded in some areas.
Among those areas was the Osborne Street underpass which flooded Saturday night. Other places such as McPhillips Street and Logan Avenue, and Higgins Avenue in Point Douglas were also flooded.
The city said as of Sunday morning, the overpasses were open, but is warning drivers to be careful as there is still flooding in many places. Drivers should not speed through bodies of standing water, the city said.
The flooding also led to a collapsed roadway on Route 90 in Winnipeg between Dublin Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue Saturday evening. It was partially reopened in the early-morning hours of Sunday.
To deal with water levels in the city, the province reactivated the Red River Floodway on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the Red River levels was at 17.25 feet at James Avenue – a slight drop since Saturday evening when the levels were at 18.00 feet.
OUTSIDE THE CITY, RESIDENTS GEAR UP FOR FLOODING
Winnipeg is one of several areas in southern and central Manitoba that remains under Environment Canada warnings as of Sunday morning.
In the RM of Stanley (which was under a rainfall warning as of Sunday morning), officials are warning there is major flooding across the municipality.
Residents are able to pick up sandbags at the RM Public Works Shop on Road 25W, just south of Greenvalley Equipment.
The City of Winkler said its sewer systems have been overwhelmed by the rainfall. The city is asking its residents to minimize water usage to reduce stain on the systems.
"Any water used in your homes will add further strain to the system and could cause backup," the city said in a post on Facebook.
STORM, ICING LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES
The storm has also led to power outages in many areas in Manitoba.
On Sunday morning, Manitoba Hydro said wind and icing has led to outages and poor driving conditions. It shared a picture of one hydro pole that had been snapped in half.
Manitoba Hydro said wind and icing has led to outages and poor driving conditions on April 24, 2022. (Source: Manitoba Hydro/ Twitter)
"We’re working as quickly and safely as possible under the circumstances. Crews have to use the same roads as everyone else, so any shutdowns or unsafe driving conditions will cause delays to our outage response," Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet Sunday morning.
In preparation for the storm, Manitoba Hydro opened an Emergency Operations Centre in Brandon to coordinate a response.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
Sunken Japan tour boat leaves 10 of 26 passengers dead
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions about why it was allowed to sail.
The prime minister's official residence 'falls far short' compared to Canada's allies: report
The prime minister's official residence at 24 Sussex may be one of the most iconic buildings in Canada, but a new study says the aging heritage building 'falls far short' when compared to Canada’s allies.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
Regina
-
Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges
Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
-
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony
A group of 22 hockey players in Saskatoon were given a distinct honour as new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservative leadership hopeful swings through northern Ontario
Nearly 900 people packed the ballroom of the Radisson Hotel on Saturday to hear from the man that many are calling the 'front-runner' in the race for the Conservative leadership. Pierre Poilievre also made stops this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and North Bay.
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
Edmonton
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
-
'Couldn't be more excited': Fans and local businesses rejoice as Oilers secure playoff spot
For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the National Hockey League playoffs.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
Ontario Progressive Conservatives campaigning as if COVID-19 is over
Experts say the pandemic will most likely colour the election campaign in some way, and it may even give the incumbent party a boost with voters when it comes to unmet promises.
-
Man injured, woman in custody after shooting in Brampton
A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Brampton early on Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3
Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker.
-
TSB investigators work to determine cause of plane crash west of Calgary
A federal body has taken over the investigation into a fatal plane crash near Springbank Airport Friday afternoon.
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
Montreal
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
With sovereignty off the table, Quebec Liberals struggling to connect with voters
Quebec's next provincial election is still more than five months away, but Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is already on the campaign trail.
-
Quebec's Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area
Quebec's Ministry of Transport (MTQ) said that Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area due to a risk of roadway collapse.
Ottawa
-
Driver walks away from serious crash in Augusta Township with life, charges
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old driver is lucky to have survived a serious crash Sunday morning in Augusta Township.
-
‘We should be peaking soon’: Ottawa doctor says worst of the sixth wave should be over soon
As a surging sixth wave of COVID-19 looks to level off, there are warnings of a difficult week ahead for Ontario hospitals.
-
Here’s how you can dispose of your household hazardous waste in Ottawa
The first household hazardous waste depot of the year in Ottawa will be held on Sunday at Tunney’s Pasture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Sydney call centre repays community with major donation
The big novelty cheque was only the tip of the iceberg for a story that started more than three years ago.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting in Cambridge
The SIU says a 22-year-old man has serious injuries after a police-involved shooting in Cambridge.
-
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Vancouver
-
Byelection a battle over past and future for BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon, experts say
A byelection that could put new British Columbia Liberal leader Kevin Falcon back in the province's legislature is a race about the past and future, say both the candidates and political experts.
-
Tunnel-boring machine components for Broadway subway construction arrive in B.C.
The first shipment of parts for the custom-built tunnel-boring machines that will dig Vancouver's Broadway subway tunnels has arrived in B.C.
-
New owners of 300-pair ski fence on Vancouver Island carry on joyful legacy
When Jodi Allsopp and her husband first drove up to the wooded property they were hoping to buy, he felt like he'd arrived home. She did not.
Vancouver Island
-
New owners of 300-pair ski fence on Vancouver Island carry on joyful legacy
When Jodi Allsopp and her husband first drove up to the wooded property they were hoping to buy, he felt like he'd arrived home. She did not.
-
Byelection a battle over past and future for BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon, experts say
A byelection that could put new British Columbia Liberal leader Kevin Falcon back in the province's legislature is a race about the past and future, say both the candidates and political experts.
-
YouTube 'stealth camper' spends night in Langford, B.C. roundabout
For most people, going camping in B.C. means logging on to the BC Parks website in hopes of booking a premium site in a provincial park. Steve Wallis isn't most people.