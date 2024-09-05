IIU investigating after man shot by RCMP in rural Manitoba

Manitoba's police watchdog is now investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man outside a home in the RM of Macdonald.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a report of an assault and disturbance at a home in the community.

"Information received indicated that a 23-year-old male had assaulted a female inside the home and attempted to light several vehicles on fire," RCMP said in a release.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by the man who was allegedly armed with an "edged weapon."

The confrontation resulted in an officer firing their gun. The suspect was injured and given medical attention by officers, before being taken to hospital in stable condition. He is now in police custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating the incident, and no further information will be released until the investigation finishes.