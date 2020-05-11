WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was busy Monday morning as firefighters had to respond to nine fires.

Crews were first called to an outdoor fire in the 600 block of McGregor Street at 2:43 a.m.

Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News

The second incident was called in at 4:39 a.m. The WFPS responded to a vacant home that was on fire in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Source: Alex Brown/CTV News

The fire was declared under control at 5:43 a.m.

At 5:35 a.m., crews went to another outdoor fire in the 600 block of McGregor Street.

The WFPS also received reports of garbage being on fire in the 400 block of Manitoba Avenue around 5:50 a.m.

Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News

Another outdoor fire was called in at 6:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue. This was followed by another outdoor fire in the 100 block of Salter Street at 7:52 a.m.

At 8:26 a.m., crews were called to another outdoor fire in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue and that was followed by a structure fire in the same block that was reported at 8:27 a.m. The structure fire was declared under control at 8:59 a.m.

The last fire was reported at 9:03 a.m., another outdoor fire in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The WFPS said no one was injured in any of the incidents and all are under investigation and considered suspicious.

If anyone has information they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219.

The WFPS is reminding people that outdoor fires can spread quickly to nearby buildings and that people should keep all garbage and other waste away from buildings, garages, and fences.

It is also telling people to only have garbage and recycling bins out on the scheduled collection day, store all flammable materials safely, keep shrubs and trees near buildings trimmed and watered, keep doors and windows secured and use motion-activated lights to brighten outside of homes.