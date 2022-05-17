IN PHOTOS: Here is where the 'super flower blood moon' was visible in Manitoba
Manitobans were treated to a rare celestial sight Sunday night.
A total lunar eclipse was visible over Manitoba and other parts of Canada on Sunday. This eclipse, which saw the moon pass through Earth’s shadow, was a blood moon, due to the event turning the moon’s hue red. It was also nicknamed a flower moon since it occurred in May. With all of the conditions, the event was also nicknamed a “super flower blood moon.”
Manitoba was considered to be in the best spot for people to view the event.
Several Manitobans were able to get a clear glimpse of the eclipse and shared photos of the event with CTV News Winnipeg. Here are some of the shots we received.
The super flower blood moon is seen near Carman, Man. on May 15, 2022. Image source: Bev McLean
The super flower blood moon is seen near Carman, Man. on May 15, 2022. Image source: Bev McLean
The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022. Image source: Kendra Greasley
The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022. Image source: Kendra Greasley
A lunar eclipse is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Andrew McGregor
A lunar eclipse is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Andrew McGregor
A super flower blood moon is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Christa Smith
A super flower blood moon is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Christa Smith
A lunar eclipse is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Angie Ames Stryker
A lunar eclipse is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Angie Ames Stryker
The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022 near Stony Mountain, Man. Image source: Ted Bronson
The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022 near Stony Mountain, Man. Image source: Ted Bronson
The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022. Image source: Brenden Burnell
The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022. Image source: Brenden Burnell
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the 10 people killed in the white supremacist attack in Buffalo, confronting again the forces of hatred he frequently says called him back to seek the White House.
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
Trudeau says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not 'a very good idea'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a soccer friendly between Canada and Iran next month in Vancouver is ill-advised. The merits of hosting Iran were raised by a reporter, citing families who had lost loved ones on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
Nestle is flying baby formula into America as shortage continues
Nestle is rushing baby formula into the United States via airfreight in a bid to ease a nationwide shortage that is unnerving parents around the country.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Legault reverting to age-old sport of Anglo-bashing
Today, there are two pieces of Quebec legislation that target religious and linguistic minorities. While he often talks about rights, Justin Trudeau has chosen to stand there, arms folded, and do nothing to defend people whose freedoms are being affected. He appears to be afraid of displeasing François Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Regina
-
Gas theft up 76% in Sask. to start 2022: RCMP
Gasoline thefts in Saskatchewan are up 76 per cent in 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to a recent RCMP report.
-
Here's how to limit bear encounters in Sask.
As Saskatchewan’s bear population comes out of hibernation, the provincial government reminds the public to be “bear aware” in its annual campaign outlining wilderness safety.
-
Riders sign 2022 first round pick Emilus
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed 2022 first round pick Samuel Emilus, according to a release from the team.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police not allowed to wear 'Thin Blue Line' patch
Saskatoon Police Service officers are not permitted to wear Thin Blue Line patches, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy
The rising cost of fuel is complicating the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.
-
Sask. doctor says he lost sleep over decision to take Ontario job
Saskatoon intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri says he has taken a leadership role in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Parts of northeastern Ontario under a frost warning
Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for several areas in the northeast following hot and dry conditions over the weekend.
-
Sudbury woman seeks help with alcohol struggle, ends up losing driver's licence
A Sudbury woman who sought help for alcohol dependency and mental-health challenges ended up losing her driver's licence.
-
Highway 11 closed in South River
Traffic has come to a stand still on Highway 11 south of North Bay on Tuesday morning after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.
Edmonton
-
Math, French curricula ready to pilot in September: Alberta Education
The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature arts are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Toronto
-
Who are the voters in Ontario? Here's the breakdown
This map breaks down who the voters are in Ontario and how they cast their ballots in 2018. There are 124 ridings in Ontario—and each one is made up of a diverse population with key concerns about how the province is governed.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Canada’s first 'urban format' IKEA is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect
Canada’s first “urban format” IKEA location is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged in connection with 4 alleged sex assaults at Chinook Centre
A 28-year-old man faces four counts of sexual assault following an investigation into reported offences at CF Chinook Centre.
-
The best patios in Calgary, according to OpenTable
Eleven Calgary locations are among those featured on a list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining.
-
Math, French curricula ready to pilot in September: Alberta Education
The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature arts are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.
Montreal
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
Montreal police charge suspect in connection to multiple drive-by shootings
Montreal police (SPVM) announced Tuesday that they captured a fugitive they had been looking for since Jan. 22 in an apartment last Friday.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining
Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in the city. The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since early March.
Atlantic
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Kitchener
-
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
-
'Unable to enjoy their backyards in peace': Neighbours of Flag Raiders share concerns as paintball business seeks approval
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
-
Wilmot man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old Wilmot Township man was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services on Sunday after he crashed into a car while riding a red Honda motorcycle in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Sex offender who posed as modelling agent argues in appeal he'll be lower risk as he gets older
A British Columbia sex offenders who posed as a modelling agent, using "auditions" as a way to lure victims even after being charged, lost an appeal to change his sentence this month.
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'It's challenging': Surrey home destroyed in early morning fire
A Surrey home was destroyed after an early morning fire on 100 Avenue near 174A Street.
Vancouver Island
-
West Coast Trail hiker who lost eye on hike now fighting brain infection
A West Coast Trail hiker remains in hospital after losing his eye in a fall and developing a brain infection. His son says they're determined to one day return and finish the hike.
-
Victoria friends order beloved pizza from Ontario to B.C.
Two co-workers in Victoria got some cheesy satisfaction after they got pizzas delivered to British Columbia from their hometown of Windsor, Ont.
-
Death metal band with drummer from Oak Bay, B.C., wins Juno award
"Death metal is just about as far away from Oak Bay as you can get," says the drummer for Archspire, who's from the island and is celebrating the band's 2022 Juno award win.