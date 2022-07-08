'Incredibly inspiring': Seven Manitobans selected in 2022 NHL Draft

Small towns in Manitoba were buzzing with excitement and pride Friday after seven homegrown hockey players heard their names called in this year's NHL Draft in Montreal.

Strathclair product Conor Geekie was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the 11th overall pick. Denton Mateychuk of Dominion City was picked 12th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Owen Pickering, from St. Adolphe, was selected a few picks later by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 21st overall pick.

According to the NHL, this marks the third NHL Draft where three Manitoba-born players were selected in the first round. The last time this happened was in 1974.

"It just says a lot about where hockey is right now in Manitoba that we're sending players to the NHL in the first round of the draft… just really exciting times for hockey in Manitoba," said Darren Skelton, president of the St. Adolphe Minor Hockey Association.

Skelton said the entire community is proud of Pickering, with the buzz from his selection in the draft felt throughout the community of St. Adolphe – especially the youth.

"It creates excitement for all of the 130 young St. Adolphe Hawks we have playing here," he said, adding it shows them someone who achieved their dream. "It's incredibly inspiring.

"Only 225 Total players in the world taken in the draft this year, and to have St. Adolphe represented in that way – (it's) really amazing."

Stephen Slaney, president of the Southern Steelers Minor Hockey Association in Dominion City where Denton Mateychuk grew up, said there was a gathering at the local golf course to watch the draft Thursday night.

"Just as soon as the (Mateychuk's) name was called last night, the roar from the golf course was pretty deafening," Slaney said. "It's still the buzz and the talk around town today."

He said local youth in the community have made posters congratulating Mateychuk and wishing him the best in the NHL.

Manitoba continued to represent in the draft with Winnipeg-born Adam Ingram selected by Nashville Predators with 82nd overall pick in the third round, and Tyler Brennan selected by the New Jersey Devils with 102nd overall pick in the fourth round.

Winnipeg's Josh Filmon was picked up by the News Jersey Devils in the sixth round with 166th pick overall, along with Winkler's Reid Dyck who was selected by the Boston Bruins with 183rd overall pick.

-with files from CTV's Joey Slattery