Independent Exchange District grocer expanding to serve growing community

A fast-growing Winnipeg neighbourhood now has more grocery options, filling a much-needed service void.

Ashdown Market has signed a contract with the parent company of Red River Co-op to expand its offerings.

They are the first independent grocer to be signed on with the company.

The store is nestled in the historic Ashdown Building on Bannatyne Avenue in the east Exchange District- a neighbourhood that has been dubbed an urban food desert due to its lack of grocery stores.

Ashdown Market initially sold cannabis-related products, before adding meat and produce last spring.

Starting this weekend, it will also sell other necessary items like batteries, toiletries and phone chargers.

Managing partner Josh Giesbrecht says the business hit its stride over the summer, making expansion possible.

“We got two new buildings that started adding news residents. It’s a growing community, and people have really latched on to this new way of grocery shopping.”

The expansion doesn’t stop there.

Giesbrecht says they plan to knock down a wall next year to make room for more produce and dry goods.

They also plan to start selling beer and wine in the future, and have begun early talks with the local liquor authority.

EAST EXCHANGE DISTRICT CONTINUING TO EXPAND

According to the City of Winnipeg, approximately 4,000 people are living in the Exchange District, compared to around 1,200 in 2016.

When talking about expanding Ashdown Market, Giesbrecht points to a study by the Exchange District BIZ that found a neighbourhood needs about 5,000 permanent residents to sustain a grocery store.

“We’re hovering around that right now,” he said.

“We’re really growing with the community, and they want a livable downtown. They don’t want to have to drive for items that they need, that are essential.”

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson

Ashdown Market is shown in a Nov. 8, 2023 photo. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)