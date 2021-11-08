Indigenous Veterans Day service in Manitoba honours those who served Canada while facing discrimination

WINNIPEG -

A retired military police corporal from Lake Manitoba First Nation is hoping more people recognize the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans who served their country but also faced racism, discrimination and abuse throughout their lives.

“Thank you for being here to honour the veterans,” Melvin Swan told a crowd gathering in person and online for a service at Thunderbird House to honour Indigenous veterans. “The ones that have passed, the ones that are still out there, the people that still struggle with the system of the military, policing, society — whatever it may be. We’re human beings and we will never forget.

“We will always remember them. The warriors. The veterans.”

The service was held Nov. 8 to mark National Indigenous Veterans Day which started as Aboriginal Veterans Day in Manitoba in 1994 and has since spread across the country.

Swan, who served across Western Canada and in Europe, said he attended Indian day school and residential school. He went on to join the military. Following his service, he won a human rights case against the Canadian Armed Forces for discrimination.

While he said there’s still more work to do, Swan feels more people are starting to recognize the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans despite the injustices they faced in the very country they served.

“I think they’re more appreciated today,” Swan said of Indigenous veterans. “And Aboriginal Veterans Day should mean a whole lot more in this country in regards to lives we have lost — whether it’s day school, residential school or the poisoning of our land.”

Swan said he has turned to spiritual healing and Indigenous teachings to help with his own healing journey.

“It takes time in order to bring that about in this nation,” Swan said. “Because not everybody’s on the same page.”

Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said it’s important to acknowledge and recognize the contributions made by First Nations people serving Canada including during times of war.

“Many of our warriors had enlisted voluntarily to honour to that Treaty relationship and to honour the history that we have together with our allies,” Dumas said. “When those warriors had come back, unfortunately the systemic racism that existed in this country made it very clear that they were not the same systemically.”

“It’s important that we take these initiatives to elevate the issue, to elevate the pride and the hope and acknowledge First Nations contributions to this country.”