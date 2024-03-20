Infant dies from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine, parents charged: Winnipeg police
WARNING: The following story contains details that some people may find disturbing.
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
According to police, officers and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a home on Westgrove Way for a report of an unresponsive infant on Feb. 2, 2022.
The child was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead days later.
She was identified as Layla Mattern Muise.
According to police, autopsy and toxicology reports showed the cause of her death was due to exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
“The Child Abuse Unit continued the lengthy investigation and consulted with the Manitoba Prosecution Service, at which time charges were authorized against both parents,” police said in a release.
On Tuesday, police arrested Christopher Joseph Mattern, 39 and Alison Kimberly Muise, 40. They have both been charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life.
The pair were detained in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.
It is the second time in a month Winnipeg police have said a child’s death was due to a toxic drug exposure.
In February, police announced charges of manslaughter against Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce and Sabrina Faye Boulette in connection with the death of their one-year-old daughter Hanna Boulette in March 2023. The charges against the pair have not been proven in court.
Boulette’s death was due to fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy and toxicology reports.
At the time, Const. Claude Chancy with the Winnipeg Police Service said officers have been seeing more incidents across Canada where children are being exposed to fentanyl and other dangerous substances.
“We know that our society right now has a substance abuse problem,” Chancy said.
“The fact of the matter is we still need to protect our children. So whether or not you have a drug problem, an alcohol problem... if you have children in your care, your first responsibility is their safety.”
-with files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen
