Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police

    WARNING: The following story contains information that could be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

    A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.

    According to police, officers and firefighters attended a home in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue on Dec. 4, 2023, for a report of an unresponsive infant. The child, identified as King Campbell-Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Child Abuse Unit began investigating and police received an autopsy report determining that Campbell-Ross’ died due to malnutrition.

    On Thursday, Alyssa Michelle Ross, 27, was charged with manslaughter and taken into custody.

    The charge has not been proven in court.

    It is the second death of a child Winnipeg police have released information about this week.

    Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce and Sabrina Faye Boulette, the parents of one-year-old Hanna Boulette, were charged with manslaughter in connection with Hanna’s death in March 2023 due to fentanyl intoxication.

