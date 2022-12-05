Influenza activity increasing in Manitoba, RSV down slightly

The latest influenza numbers in Manitoba show activity continues to increase, with kids under five the most at risk.

Data for the week of Nov. 20 to 26 shows there were 207 new cases of influenza A in the province, with a positivity rate of 21.4 per cent.

It's not just influenza that is circulating, with the province saying 43 cases of RSV were also identified during the latest data period.

The RSV positivity rate is at 2.2 per cent, which is currently on the decline after it hit 5.6 per cent during the previous week.

To date, there have been 106 hospital admissions related to the influenza season, six were to the ICU, and there have been seven deaths.

While influenza numbers are up, it appears COVID numbers are dropping compared to the previous week.

The province said hospital numbers – 82 during this reporting period – are down compared to the week before and lab detections are also down.

There were 281 cases, which resulted in a test positivity rate of 15.4 per cent.

As of Nov. 26, 78.1 per cent of Manitoba residents have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine, while 22.6 per cent have received at least one dose in the last six months.