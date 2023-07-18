Inmate killed in Manitoba prison riot, seven injured

An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night.

RCMP confirmed on Tuesday that an inmate from Winnipeg, a 33-year-old man, had died following a “large fight” at Stony Mountain Institution involving multiple inmates.

James Bloomfield, Union of Canadian Correctional Officers regional president, in an email called the incident a "deadly riot."

RCMP said some of the inmates were armed with edged weapons during the fight. Seven were injured and taken to hospital.

STARS Air Ambulance, RCMP officers and other ambulances responded to the prison just after 6:30 p.m., with STARS confirming one person was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into the incident continues.