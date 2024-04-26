A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
Jeremy Skibicki is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and an unidentified woman who has been given the name Buffalo Woman or Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe.
The partial remains of Contois were found at the Brady Road Landfill, while it's believed the remains of Myran and Harris could be in the Prairie Green Landfill. The location of Buffalo Woman’s remains has not been identified.
Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to all four counts and jurors have been selected for his trial.
Below, CTV News Winnipeg will go through the timeline of events that happened between May 2022 and the weeks leading up to the beginning of the trial.
May 2022
A Winnipeg police investigation started on May 16, 2022, after partial human remains were found in the 200 block of Edison Avenue in North Kildonan.
The remains were identified as 24-year-old Rebecca Contois. On May 18, 2022, police arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Skibicki and charged him with first-degree murder.
Officers at the scene were searching a nearby garbage bin and investigators couldn't rule out the possibility of "additional victims."
Rebecca Contois (CTV Winnipeg)
June 2022
Winnipeg police started searching the Brady Road Landfill for the partial remains of Contois on June 2, 2022. A section of the landfill had been secured and dumping in the area was stopped.
On June 14, 2022, police said human remains had been found at the landfill, and on June 21, 2022, police confirmed they were the remains of Contois.
December 2022
Investigators charged Skibicki with three more counts of first-degree murder on Dec. 1, 2022, in relation to the killing of three more Indigenous women between March and May 2022- all previous to Rebecca Contois.
Police told the public that an unidentified woman – who was later given the name Buffalo Woman or Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe by the Indigenous community– was killed around March 15, 2022. She was in her mid-20s.
The two other victims were 39-year-old Morgan Harris and 26-year-old Marcedes Myran.
Rebecca Contois (left) Morgan Beatrice Harris (centre) and Marcedes Myran (right), along with a fourth unidentified woman referred to as Buffalo Woman (Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe), have been identified as the four victims of alleged serial killer Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki.
Winnipeg police said Harris is believed to have been killed around May 1, 2022, and Myran was killed around May 4, 2022.
On Dec. 2, 2022, Indigenous advocates called on all levels of government and other institutions in power to step up and fulfil the Calls for Justice that were outlined in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
On Dec. 4, 2022, hundreds of people gathered to honour the lives of the four women.
On Dec. 6, 2022, Winnipeg police announced it was believed the remains of Myran and Harris were in the Prairie Green Landfill just north of the city, but Chief Danny Smyth said the recovery of their bodies was likely not possible.
Calls to search the landfill begin
Harris' daughter Cambria said she was "heartbroken" when she learned police wouldn't search the landfill.
"They say they can't search because it's unfeasible. Is human life not feasible?" Cambria said at the time during a news conference.
Cambria Harris, daughter of Morgan Harris, speaks during a news conference calling on the federal government to take action to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Police identified Morgan Harris as one of four women killed by an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg, but her body has not yet been found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
On Dec. 8, 2022, First Nations leaders called for Smyth to resign over the decision to not search the landfill.
The same day, the Manitoba government and City of Winnipeg announced operations at the Prairie Green Landfill would be put on pause while officials figured out next steps.
The following day, the police board announced it was looking at the option of bringing in outside help for a potential search. This came after calls intensified to search the landfill.
Brady Road Landfill blockade
A blockade was set up at the Brady Road Landfill entrance on Dec. 11, 2022, to amplify the voices of the families. Posts on social media showed debris scattered across the road with people standing behind.
On Dec. 13, 2022, Indigenous organizations started calling on the federal government to help with a landfill search, this, after Markus Chambers, the board chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, said the Indigenous community needed to advocate for the landfill search.
The next day, First Nations leaders formed a committee to do a feasibility study, to determine what it would take to search the landfill.
"We just want to move forward and be able to do the work and be able to bring our women home," said Assembly of Manitoba Chief Grand Chief Cathy Merrick in an interview.
On Dec. 15, 2022, the federal government signed on to fund the feasibility study, with then-Premier Heather Stefanson saying the next day the province would provide technical resources and expertise where needed, as well as provide support financially.
January 2023
After multiple weeks of demonstrators blocking the entrance to the Brady Road Landfill, the city announced on Jan. 5, 2023, it had reached a compromise that would allow the facility to reopen the next day. Demonstrators were allowed to stay at the entrance, but residential and commercial customers were able to access the area again.
February 2023
On Feb. 8, 2023, the federal government committed $500,000 toward a feasibility study looking at the potential search of the landfill.
May 2023
On May 5, 2023, the federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations said the feasibility study was completed and being reviewed.
On May 12, 2023, details of the study were revealed. It found a search could take up to three years and cost $184 million. It also stated there were "considerable risks" but forgoing a search could be more harmful to the families of the missing women.
June 2023
On June 8, 2023, more than a month after the feasibility study was completed, it still wasn't known who would fund a search, with then-Premier Heather Stefanson saying the search should be led by the federal government and the victims' families.
Demonstrators took to the legislature steps on June 14, 2023, demanding both the provincial and federal governments work together to start a landfill search.
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill took to the steps of Manitoba's legislature on June 14, 2023. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
July 2023
On July 5, 2023, Stefanson announced the provincial government would not support a search of the landfill. This came after meeting with family members of the victims. Some of the family members walked out of the meeting after hearing the province's decision.
The next day, Stefanson again said the landfill search was in the hands of the federal government.
Following Stefanson's comments, another blockade appeared on the road leading to the Brady Landfill. The city shut down the landfill saying contingency plans for garbage collection were in place.
Activists for Indigenous rights blockade the main road into the Brady Road landfill, just outside of Winnipeg, Monday, July 10, 2023, after the city issued an order to vacate the blockade site by Monday at noon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
On July 8, 2023, the city ordered protesters to remove the blockade by July 10, 2023; however, the blockade stayed put.
A hearing for a court injunction to remove the blockade started on July 12, 2023, and the court granted the injunction two days later.
However, protesters said they would not back down, even after the injunction was served.
A copy of the injunction was burned, bringing a cheer from the growing crowd. (Source: Danton Unger, CTV News)
On July 18, 2023, the city removed the blockade to the Brady Landfill after police reached an agreement with those blocking the road.
The next day, an encampment was set up near the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, with those at the camp saying they continue to protest against the premier's decision not to support a search.
August 2023
With an election months away, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced on Aug. 9, 2023, that if his party was elected as the new government, the party would support a search of the landfill.
Then-Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont also took the stance in support of a landfill search, but the Progressive Conservatives stood strong on the decision to not search.
September 2023
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives were under fire at the end of September after the party took out a full-page ad in the Winnipeg Free Press saying to answer to searching the landfill had to be no.
The former federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations called the ad "cruel" and "heartless."
October 2023
After forming the new Government of Manitoba, Premier Wab Kinew met with the families of the two victims on Oct. 26, 2023, apologizing to them for being used as a "political prop" by the former government.
November 2023
On Nov. 6, 2023, Skibicki was in court for a pretrial hearing and he pleaded not guilty to all four counts of first-degree murder.
January 2024
In January, the family of Morgan Harris filed human rights complaints against the Progressive Conservative Party and the Manitoba government, alleging Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and their families were being discriminated against due to the delay in searching the landfill.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs also released its feasibility study into a landfill search, saying it could cost $90 million, although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos.
March 2024
The federal and provincial governments each commit $20 million toward funding a search of the Prairie Green Landfill.
April 2024
An attempt by Skibicki’s lawyer to have one of his charges quashed was dismissed by a judge.
Skibicki's lawyers said the count related to Buffalo Woman should be quashed due to the fact her body has not been found and she has not been identified. Chief Justice Glenn Joyal rejected the request.
On April 29, 2024, the trial for Jeremy Skibicki commences.
-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele, Charles Lefebvre, Danton Unger, Tayor Brock, Daniel Halmarson, Josh Crabb, Dan Vadeboncoeur and The Canadian Press.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
I just don't get Taylor Swift
It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'oesn't get' the global phenomenom.
Tornadoes collapse buildings and level homes in Nebraska and Iowa
Tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes, many around Omaha, Neb.
opinion RFK Jr.'s presidential candidacy and its potential threat to Biden and Trump
Although it's still unclear how much damage Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy can do to either Joe Biden or Donald Trump this election, Washington political columnist Eric Ham says what is clear is both sides recognize the potential threat.
Cisco reveals security breach, warns of state-sponsored spy campaign
State-sponsored actors targeted security devices used by governments around the world, according to technology firm Cisco Systems, which said the network devices are coveted intrusion points by spies.
Loud boom in Hamilton caused by propane tank, police say
A loud explosion was heard across Hamilton on Friday after a propane tank was accidentally destroyed and detonated at a local scrap metal yard, police say.
Decoy bear used to catch man who illegally killed a grizzly, B.C. conservation officers say
A man has been handed a lengthy hunting ban and fined thousands of dollars for illegally killing a grizzly bear, B.C. conservation officers say.
Last letters of pioneering climber who died on Everest reveal dark side of mountaineering
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
From New York to Arizona: Inside the head-spinning week of Trump's legal drama
The first criminal prosecution of a former president began in earnest with opening statements and testimony in a lower Manhattan courtroom. But the action quickly spread to involve more than half a dozen cases in four states and the nation's capital. Twice during the week, lawyers for Trump were simultaneously appearing in different courtrooms.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Man charged with murder, victim identified in southeast Sask. homicide case
RCMP have identified 28-year-old Brianna Hayes from Oxbow, Sask. as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the province’s southeast. As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Taylor Japp, also from Oxbow with second degree murder, an RCMP news release said.
-
Lego therapy program expands through Yorkton SaskAbilities
Youth in Yorkton can now access a new Lego Therapy program in their community through SaskAbilities.
-
Regina police officer injured after another officer's gun accidentally fired
A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's $90M social services initiative underway
Over six months after Saskatchewan's government announced a significant $90 million investment in social services, the initiative is reportedly making progress.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
-
Four people arrested after attempted armed robbery in Saskatoon
Four people, including two teen girls, were arrested and charged after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Cat who jumped from burning balcony will recover: management company
A cat that jumped from the balcony of a burning building in downtown Edmonton on Thursday afternoon will make a full recovery, building officials say.
-
Tornadoes collapse buildings and level homes in Nebraska and Iowa
Tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes, many around Omaha, Neb.
-
'So damn undemocratic': Edmonton mayor reacts to legislation granting province power to fire councillors or veto local bylaws
A bill that would empower the Alberta government to remove elected municipal officials or strike down local bylaws is an "attack on local democracy," says the capital city's mayor.
Calgary
-
Stabbing at Calgary Value Village under investigation by police
Calgary police took two people into custody on Friday after a stabbing in the community of Haysboro.
-
Tornadoes collapse buildings and level homes in Nebraska and Iowa
Tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes, many around Omaha, Neb.
-
'It's been a wonderful ride': Reunited 'X-Men' cartoon voice cast excited to meet fans new and old at Calgary Expo
If you've spent any amount of time scrolling TikTok at 3 a.m. (it's OK -- we all have), you probably know the meme...
Toronto
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
-
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
-
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Vaughan
A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Here's when the rain will start in Ottawa this Saturday
Though the temperatures are warm, the capital is going to have a rainy Saturday starting this afternoon.
-
Trucker from Newfoundland missing in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario.
-
City of Ottawa releases draft 1 of new zoning by-law
The City of Ottawa says the release of the first draft provisions for Ottawa’s new Zoning By-law marks the start of the next step of the city’s growth and development.
Montreal
-
Montreal comic book artists claim Marvel abusing legal system in copyright battle
Montreal comic book artists Ben and Ray Lai claim Marvel and Disney are abusing the legal process in the Lai brothers' copyright infringement suit against the industry giants.
-
Planning a summer trip to Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine? You'll have to pay up.
Tens of thousands of visitors flock to Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine every summer to behold its cliff-framed seascapes and sandy beaches. But starting next month, those island sojourns will come with an added cost.
-
'Do I ghost her again?': Quebec minister's office ignores questions on housing as a human right
The office of Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau prefers to openly ignore journalists' requests.
Atlantic
-
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
-
Cape Breton police find dead body in woods
Cape Breton Regional Police found a dead body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.
-
Community steps up to support popular chef during cancer battle
A popular chef, who is fighting a battle against an aggressive form of cancer, is getting support from her community.
Vancouver
-
Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
J.T. Miller had a goal and assist and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 to re-take the lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Calls for changes to Hwy. 5 after CN Rail worker killed in head-on collision
The 36-year-old killed on Highway 5 this week has been identified as Juver Balmore, a husband and father of three young children who worked for CN Rail.
-
1 man in custody after suspicious fire at Surrey townhome, RCMP say
A fire that displaced three families from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Friday afternoon is considered suspicious, local Mounties say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. seeks ban on public drug use, dialing back decriminalization
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
-
Saanich to consider amalgamating fire department with Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay
Saanich council will be discussing a report Monday prepared by Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye on the merits of amalgamating the fire departments of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Saanich.
-
B.C. composer with debilitating condition realizes dream of scoring movie
When Art Kinarthy embarked upon this quest, he never could have imagined where it would ultimately lead.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Canada recognizes housing as a human right. Few provinces have followed suit
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
-
OPP responds to apparent video of officer supporting anti-Trudeau government protestors
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it's investigating an interaction between a uniformed officer and anti-Trudeau government protestors after a video circulated on social media.
-
Police in northern Ont. attacked by person they found lying in the street
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a disturbance in West Nipissing this week discovered a conscious person lying in the street.
Barrie
-
One person killed in Highway 400 crash in Innisfil
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Friday.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Town of Blue Mountains
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Blue Mountains.
-
Orillia OPP seeking public assistance in missing person search
Orillia OPP is investigating and searching for a missing person on Lake St. George.
Kitchener
-
Delays in Queen Victoria statue consultation have become 'disrespectful,' say Kitchener Indigenous community leaders
More than a year has passed since the City of Kitchener announced it was pausing community consultations on the future of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and there is still no timeline for a resumption of the process.
-
250 Frederick Street ownership tied to alleged reno-victions in London, Hamilton
An investor with ties to apartment buildings across Ontario appears to be connected to 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener.
-
About 10 companies interested in Wilmot land, says Minister of Economic Investment
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Investment, Job Creation and Trade says a number of companies have shown interest in a tract of land the Region of Waterloo is trying to assemble in Wilmot Township.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate
A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
City of London missed application deadline for federal reimbursement of shelter costs for asylum claimants
Efforts at city hall to get reimbursed by the federal government for costs incurred by asylum seekers might be too late.