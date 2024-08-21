'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP

A "horrific act of intimate partner violence" is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week, according to RCMP.

Four people were found dead on Friday in the RM of McCreary – a man with a self-inflicted wound on Road 84 West and three other people at a home, all of which were being investigated as homicides.

Now, RCMP has identified the suspect as 41-year-old Marlon Glover, who died by suicide after the shootings.

Staff Sgt. Richard Sherring provided more details about what unfolded that day, saying Glover "forcibly entered" the home of a 37-year-old woman at around 1:20 a.m.

Glover and the woman were known to each other as they used to be in a relationship, Sherring said.

The woman was able to escape and hide in a wooded area.

Glover left her home and went to a nearby home, which he knew was where relatives of the woman lived, Sherring said. Police said he killed a 66-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and a 35-year-old man. The three individuals were the parents and brother of the 37-year-old woman.

Sherring confirmed they were all shot by Glover.

Glover then drove to Road 84 West and died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

At 12:40 p.m., police found the woman safe, and she was taken to hospital as a precaution. Sherring said she remained hidden in the wooded area the entire time.

Although Glover had no previous convictions, he was known to the RCMP because the woman had filed a protection order against him, Sherring said.

"We can confirm that on Nov. 24, 2023, the RCMP served the 41-year-old male with a protection order, signed by a judge, and seized two firearms, ammunition, and his possession and acquisition licence," Sherring said.

He noted those two firearms are still in RCMP custody, and officers are investigating how Glover was able to get another to commit these crimes.

"Unfortunately, we were unaware of any additional firearms. We were made aware of the two which were seized at that time."

When asked about the protection order, Sherring said police had previously been called for service, and officers handled the incidents appropriately.

According to the application for a protection order obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, Glover's ex-partner sought the order in November 2023, saying she feared for her life.

"I have always felt intimidated by Marlon and fearful," she stated in the court document.

According to the application, Glover allegedly stalked his ex-partner, showing up at work and calling her unannounced, even though she had asked him not to communicate with her. She also shared two incidents where he showed up at her home unannounced, one time while she was inside.

Glover was described as a "narcissist" who was "very controlling," isolating her from friends and family and was allegedly trying to manipulate their children against her.

"When I broke up with him, he told me not to get a lawyer and said if I did, he had intimate (sexual) images as blackmail," the ex-partner wrote.

The application also states Glover had access to multiple firearms, including long rifles and ammunition.

The order was granted for three years.

CTV News is not identifying the victims due to the circumstances of intimate partner violence. The surviving victim of the tragedy does not wish to be identified.