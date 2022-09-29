'It hit me like a ton of bricks': First Nation woman teaching youth endangered language

LONDON, ONT. -

A First Nation council member is looking to children and young adults to carry on a language that has fewer than 20 fluent speakers.

Onyota'aka is traditionally spoken by people living in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation. After generations of residential schools grooming the language out, the language has very few speakers.

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Councillor Ursula Doxtator, a speaker of Onyota'aka, says she knows the importance of preserving the language her ancestors spoke. It wasn't until she was in college that she realized the importance keeping the language alive.

"It him me like a ton of bricks, 'Oh my goodness – what are we going to do, what am I going to do, what can we do.”

Doxtator learned to speak it herself, and today she advocates for more resources and access to speakers.

"There are a lot of efforts being put in to try to revitalize the language. We have programming down here from daycare/early years, all the way to now. It's being offered now all the way to college level."

Doxtator says the importance of funding is crucial to ensure the people are able to take the time to learn their language.

For knowledge Keeper Ray John Jr., language includes ceremonial practices.

"We hear the birds, and then all of a sudden there is this gigantic opening where the sun comes up, when we greet the day, we know that is our way of saying thank you.”

A culture advisor, John says he is working towards changing the views that are currently in place about Indigenous people

"We have to acknowledge how we got here – and that is all stemming from our language. And that one part's disappearance is like losing a limb, we can't retrieve that.”

John says he'd like to see his people’s existence prevail, and to do that they must continue their traditions daily.

"Language is so much more. There is a spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical part of it.”