'It's a really big honour': Cindy Blackstock presented with Winnipeg’s key to the city

Cindy Blackstock was presented with the key to the city by Mayor Brian Bowman in a ceremony at Winnipeg City Hall on Tuesday. (Image Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Cindy Blackstock was presented with the key to the city by Mayor Brian Bowman in a ceremony at Winnipeg City Hall on Tuesday. (Image Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island