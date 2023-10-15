'It's been a great day': The return of the Winnipeg Punk Rock Flea Market

Winnipeggers were celebrating their DIY punk rock spirit at a vendors market at the U of M this weekend.

It was the second edition of the Winnipeg Punk Rock Flea Market, taking place in the second floor multipurpose room at University Centre.

It's a much larger event than the first Punk Rock Flea Market, which was at the Valour Community Centre in April 2023.

Organizer Em Curry said they've expanded quite a bit.

"We have an 8,000 square foot space, we've doubled the amount of vendors, we have different vendors each day, and we've added a second day," Curry said.

More than 100 vendors filled the room, up from just 40 at the spring show. Tables were filled with records and collectibles, vintage clothing hung from racks, and vendors sold a wide-range of self-made items.

The flea market's hours ran from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Curry said the larger space has made for a much better shopping experience.

"People have been able to get in shop, explore and find what they're looking for," they said.

Curry couldn't be happier with the turnout. "Everybody's just super pumped, they're finding stuff they can't find anywhere else…it's been a great day so far."