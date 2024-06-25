'It's incredible': Majority of dogs seized from Winnipeg home last month adopted

The majority of the 68 dogs seized from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home last month have been adopted.

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) said Tuesday 55 of the Maltese dogs taken in the largest known animal seizure in the city's history have now found new, forever homes.

Another 12 are still in foster care as they await spay and neuter surgeries.

Carly Peters, WHS' director of communications and marketing, said those surgeries will likely happen in the next week or two. Once they've recovered, that batch of pups will also be up for adoption.

"We also had 10 puppies born in our care. Those little guys, they'll be in foster for just a little bit longer, to get a little bit bigger before they're available for adoption," she said.

"It's incredible how fast these dogs have gone."

Three dogs seized from a Fort Richmond home are pictured in a holding area at the Winnipeg Humane Society on May 16, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)

It's a happy ending after an upsetting chapter for the pups.

The dogs of varying ages were seized by Animal Services in May following a well-being check at the Richmond West home by police.

Covered in feces and traumatized, the dogs were taken to WHS where they got a new lease on life.

Peters said there is already a waiting list of people looking to adopt the remaining pups.

"Either they're all going to be spoken for right away or as soon as they hit the floor, they'll be gone."

However, she stresses WHS is caring for many animals who are also looking for new homes.

"Instead of going to places like Kijiji or breeders or somewhere online, check out your local shelter because likely, they'll have somebody you're looking for.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele