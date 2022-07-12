'It's so special': Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees celebrate in Manitoba

A pair of local stars returned to their hometowns to celebrate their inductions into the Canada Walk of Fame on Monday.

Chairman and founder of Boston Pizza Restaurants Jim Treliving and six-time Olympic medallist speed skater Cindy Klassen were inducted into the Walk of Fame in 2019.

On Monday, Klassen and Treliving returned home for their Hometown Stars. This is an initiative launched in 2017 to provide Canada Walk of Fame inductees a chance to celebrate the milestone in their hometowns with a public celebration and commemorative plaque.

“It’s so special to be able to share this moment in the city and province where I grew up, and with my family and friends and people who have been there for me throughout the years,” Klassen said at her Hometown Star presentation.

Klassen’s plaque was unveiled at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg, with Treliving’s Hometown Star presentation taking place at the Aud Theatre in Virden.

As part of their induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame, Klassen and Treliving were given a $10,000 donation to the charity or cause of their choice. Klassen selected to split the money between the Airdrie Pregnancy Care Centre and the Mennonite Central Committee (Manitoba Branch).

Klassen said she chose these organizations because they’re close to her heart.

“I’ve been so inspired by the work they do helping those in need,” she said.

Treliving opted to give the donation to the Aud Theatre.

In an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on Monday, Treliving said he urges people to believe in themselves and follow their passion.

“Do what you want to do. You’ve got to believe in yourself, you can do it,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.