'It's so special': St. James Civic Centre renamed after Winnipeg Jets legend

The St. James Civic Centre arena has a new name and some new artwork to go along with it.

For decades, Winnipeg hockey legend Ab McDonald called St. James home, so his family and others say it's fitting that the civic centre rink has been renamed in his honour.

"It's so special that his children, grandchildren and now his great-grandchildren will skate in this rink named in his honour," said McDonald's daughter Cindy East at the dedication ceremony Friday.

Visitors to the arena will be greeted by a new lobby installation featuring images, stories, and statistics from McDonald’s decades-long professional hockey career. Anikó Szabó designed the installation, with contributions from hockey writer and historian Dave Stubbs, City of Winnipeg Heritage Officer Murray Peterson, Manitoba Special Olympics, and the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame.

Two murals featuring McDonald from his playing career and induction into the Winnipeg Jets hall of fame also grace the walls inside the arena.

McDonald won four Stanley Cups -- three with Montreal and one with Chicago -- before becoming the first ever captain of the Winnipeg jets.

"No matter where hockey took him, no matter where he went, Ab McDonald remained a very proud Winnipegger and such a great ambassador of our community," said Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham at the dedication.

The murals are the latest in a series of TNSE-designed artwork featuring Winnipeg-born Jets player alumni, located at a rink significant to their development as players, or as figures in the local hockey community.