'It was not me': Winnipeg man says package picked up by thief

Amit Bindra is voicing his concerns after his purchase of five new iPhones went missing from a Purolator pickup site. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News Winnipeg) Amit Bindra is voicing his concerns after his purchase of five new iPhones went missing from a Purolator pickup site. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island