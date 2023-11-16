'It would be very attractive': City eyes density bonuses for developers

The City of Winnipeg is eyeing a pilot project allowing developers to expand their projects but in exchange, they must make some of their units affordable.

It is called a density bonus. Developers will be allowed to add things like additional storeys, or suites per acre beyond what they're entitled. In turn, 20 per cent of the units must be affordable for at least 20 years.

"It would be very attractive, the idea is to be able to incentivize and encourage which is what a lot of developers are already willing to do," said John Wintrup, a developer and planner in Winnipeg.

A new report at city hall recommends the city move ahead with a density bonus pilot project to spur the construction of affordable housing.

Wintrup supports the pilot because he says there are too many roadblocks to building affordable and accessible housing in Winnipeg.

"Right now, we have a conflicting policy in the infill design guidelines that try to squash things down and make them even smaller," he said.

Anti-poverty advocates like this too, as they say Winnipeg has a shortage of affordable housing.

"The core housing need in our city is estimated, there may be as many as 30,000 households that are in need of affordable housing," said Josh Brandon with the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg.

However, the report says the city does not have the resources to ensure building owners are holding up their end of the bargain and charging affordable rates.

It says other levels of government need to police the program.

"It's really important that we have a program like this," said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chair of the city's committee on property and development.

"In terms of monitoring affordability, we are looking for provincial partners to step up."

If the pilot is approved, city administrators would come back after the pilot project is complete with recommendations for a permanent program in 2025.