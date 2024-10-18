WINNIPEG
    • Jennifer Botterill to be inducted into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

    Jennifer Botterill during a news conference on Oct. 17, 2024. Jennifer Botterill during a news conference on Oct. 17, 2024.
    Jennifer Botterill, a four-time hockey Olympic medalist, will be inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame next month.

    “It’s just a very special time for me,” she said at a news conference on Thursday.

    “And certainly having members that have been inducted in the Hall before me, I think, adds another level of honour for me.”

    Botterill played 14 years for Team Canada, winning three golds and one silver at the Olympic Games. She also won five World Championships and two tournament MVPs during her career.

    At the collegiate level, Botterill holds the record for the most points in an NCAA hockey career for both men and women.

    Since retiring from hockey, she has become a television broadcaster, covering NHL games.

    Botterill said she hopes to be an inspiration for young girls.

    “If there’s some small way that I can be part of encouraging choices for young girls, that’s an incredible honour for me,” she said.

    “Not every girl has to play the sport of hockey, but I love that it’s a choice now.”

    The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 7 at the Victoria Inn.

    “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Winnipeg and attending the event in early November,” Botterill said.

    “It’s certainly been a time for me to reflect and I’m filled with gratitude.”

