Jets bolster defence, but goaltending could prove thin behind Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto (56) looks for the rebound during third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade) Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto (56) looks for the rebound during third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island