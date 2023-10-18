Jets forward Vilardi out four to six weeks with sprained knee ligament

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabe Vilardi has a medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee and will miss the next four to six weeks, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Vilardi was tripped along the boards by Los Angeles forward Blake Lizotte in the first period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old grabbed his right knee and skated off the ice putting some weight on it. He didn't return to the game.

Jets coach Rick Bowness said he feels "terrible" for Vilardi, who was on the team's top line and top power-play unit.

Viladri, from Kingston, Ont., has an assist in three games this season. He had a career-high 23 goals and 41 points in 63 games with Los Angeles last season

The Jets acquired him in the off-season in the trade that sent forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.