Jets get rolled 5-1 at home by Avalanche

WINNIPEG - The Colorado Avalanche scored four goals on their first five shots en route to a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday that extended their win streak to four games.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and assist.

Bowen Byram and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche (32-19-5), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games and 12-2-2 in their last 16.

Alexander Georgiev made 26 saves for Colorado, which has also won four straight on the road.

Mason Appleton had the goal for the Jets (35-23-1), who are 1-4-0 in their past five games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced in Winnipeg's first game of a three-game homestand at Canada Life Centre before he was replaced by David Rittich to start the third. Rittich made 10 saves.