Jets vs. Canadiens Game 1: Tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens get their second playoff series started Wednesday night.
Game 1 comes from the Bell MTS Place. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. CST.
The Jets advanced by sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in four games, while the Canadiens came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games on Monday.
