Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case

Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.

Tyler Goodman was just a few days shy of his 29th birthday when he sped up Bond Street in his 2019 Dodge Ram truck, striking and killing Jordyn Reimer, who was acting as the designated driver for a group of friends on May 1, 2022.

Goodman’s mother, Laurie Goodman, pleaded guilty in May 2023 for obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday, provincial court Judge Kael McKenzie heard Crown attorneys’ sentencing recommendations. The Crown is seeking a six-year sentence for the impaired driving causing death charge, with an additional consecutive one-year sentence for failing to stop at the scene.

In the case of Laurie Goodman, the Crown and the defence put forward a joint recommendation for a six-month conditional sentence on her obstruction charge.

Court also heard directly from Reimer’s immediate family members who read their emotional victim impact statements in court Tuesday. More than 100 statements were submitted, with around 70 of those individuals asking to read their testimonies aloud in court.

The readings of victim impact statements are expected to continue Friday.

The judge is also expected to hear from the defence lawyers for Tyler and Laurie Goodman — putting forward their own sentencing recommendations, as well as requesting fewer restrictions in Laurie Goodman’s six-month conditional sentence.

It is not yet known when a decision in the sentencing of Tyler and Laurie Goodman will be shared by the judge.

