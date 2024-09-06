Judge to give verdict in case of Manitoba jail guard accused in death of inmate

WINNIPEG - A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver his verdict today in the case of a senior corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate.

Robert Jeffrey Morden has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life for 45-year-old William Ahmo of Sagkeeng Anicinabe Nation

Ahmo was involved in a 2021 standoff with guards at the Headingley Correctional Centre and died a week later in hospital.

Morden was the officer in charge of the emergency response unit that subdued Ahmo at the provincial jail west of Winnipeg.

Video evidence presented at the trial shows tactical officers taking the inmate to the ground, putting him in shackles, placing a spit hood over his head and sitting him in a restraint chair before he becomes unresponsive.

Court heard he died from a brain injury stemming from cardiac arrest.