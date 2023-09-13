Junior Varsity action takes the field for Winnipeg high school football

It may be the second week of the high school football season, but it was the start of Junior Varsity action Wednesday.

Four games were on the schedule, starting off with JV 9. Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings were able to come through with a nail-biting 28-26 win over the Crocus Plains Plainsmen.

Winnipeg's Vincent Massey, the Trojans, were also able to get the job done shutting out the Grant Park Pirates 40-0.

Moving up the JV12, the Dakota Landers bested the St. Paul's Crusaders 44-0, while the Oak Park Raiders feasted on the Miles Mac Buckeyes 55-6.

Action continues on Thursday with six more games between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

That's followed with a jam-packed day Friday, with nine games on the docket, including three homecoming contests. Those start as early 2:30 p.m. and the late game goes at 6 p.m.