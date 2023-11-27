WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'Just feels worse': Tips for dealing with grief during the holidays

    Though the holiday season is a time of joy and festive fun for many people, for others it can be a time of intense sadness and grief.

    According to motivational speaker and life coach Sylvia Marusyk, this time of year can be especially hard because it involves rituals and traditions that may serve as a reminder of a loved one who has died.

    “Their absence is just more acute. It just feels worse,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

    To deal with this type of pain, Marusyk recommends against holding in your emotions and tears.

    “Part of what tears are so helpful in doing is settling the nervous system and moving us into our rest and (restoring the) nervous system,” she said.

    “We have tear ducts for a reason.”

    She added that people should try and talk about their loved ones, and honour their life and legacy.

    Watch the video above to hear more about how to cope with grief over the holidays.

    - With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News