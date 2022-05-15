Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died

Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.

On Sunday, a family member confirmed with CTV News that Milgaard had passed away, but declined to comment further. Milgaard was 69 years old.

Milgaard had become a justice advocate after he was wrongfully convicted in 1970 for the rape and murder of Gail Miller in Saskatoon at the age of 17. He spent 23 years in prison before his release in 1992 following a review of his case by the Supreme Court of Canada, and exoneration by DNA evidence in 1997.

Milgaard maintained his innocence throughout his time in prison. His mother, Joyce Milgaard, tirelessly advocated on her son's behalf. In the decades since his release, Milgaard has spoken publicly, calling for changes within the justice system.

Milgaard, who was from Winnipeg, had been living in Calgary with his son and daughter.