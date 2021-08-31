Advertisement
Justice Centre welcomes back president who admitted to hiring investigator to follow Manitoba judge
Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021 8:54AM CST
Source: Danton Unger CTV Winnipeg
Share:
WINNIPEG -- The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it's welcoming back its president.
The centre is representing a group of churches in Manitoba challenging COVID-19 public health orders, and John Carpay stepped away as president after admitting in court to hiring a private investigator to follow the judge presiding over the case.
The centre says in a news release it's pleased to welcome back Carpay, who it says was on "a leave of absence."
It says the board is taking steps to "strengthen governance" and to increase independence between the organization's litigation and educational activities.