Katherine Dow's forecast: A cloudy, cool day ahead for much of Manitoba

A cloudy day unfolds across much of Manitoba Thursday with temperatures starting to fall to more typical November values.

In the south, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with northwesterly winds blowing at 20 km/h.

Winnipeg and the surrounding area have a slight chance of flurries, with temperatures peaking a few degrees below freezing.

Areas like the southwest, like Brandon and Dauphin, will get more in the way of sunshine.

To the north, light snow or a rain/snow mix is expected off and on throughout the day with similar temperatures as the south, but with lighter winds.

That precipitation is likely to continue overnight.

In the south, expect partly cloudy skies Thursday night with winds easing slightly. Temperatures cool a few degrees as well.

Southern Manitoba could get a bit more sunshine Friday, but once again, there is a slight chance of flurries.

Daytime highs could be a bit cooler than normal—around -6 C for Winnipeg.

To the north, Friday is shaping up to be another cloudy and snowy day, but temperatures remain relatively mild.