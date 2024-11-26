WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Katy Perry, Beach Boys coming to Winnipeg in 2025

    Katy Perry arrives at an 'American Idol' Season 22 Top 10 tastemaker event, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Katy Perry arrives at an 'American Idol' Season 22 Top 10 tastemaker event, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Share

    A pair of major musical acts are set to hit the stage in Winnipeg next year.

    On Monday, it was announced that Katy Perry and The Beach Boys will be performing at the Canada Life Centre in 2025.

    According to True North Sports and Entertainment, The Beach Boys are bringing their ‘Endless Summer Gold’ tour to the city on March 29.

    Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 29. More information can be found online.

    Perry is bringing ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ to the Canada Life Centre on July 26.

    The Live Nation presale is on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with tickets going on sale on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

