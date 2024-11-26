Katy Perry, Beach Boys coming to Winnipeg in 2025
A pair of major musical acts are set to hit the stage in Winnipeg next year.
On Monday, it was announced that Katy Perry and The Beach Boys will be performing at the Canada Life Centre in 2025.
According to True North Sports and Entertainment, The Beach Boys are bringing their ‘Endless Summer Gold’ tour to the city on March 29.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 29. More information can be found online.
Perry is bringing ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ to the Canada Life Centre on July 26.
The Live Nation presale is on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with tickets going on sale on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Trudeau, cabinet to face fresh questions about Trump's major Canadian tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet are expected to face fresh questions today about Donald Trump vowing to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren’t addressed.
Canada Post strike update: 10 million parcels missed so far as Black Friday approaches
Canada Post says it's missed out on delivering an estimated 10 million parcels as a strike by more than 55,000 workers across the country continues ahead of Black Friday.
Disney agrees to pay US$43 million to settle lawsuit alleging it paid men more than women
Disney has agreed to pay US$43 million to settle a lawsuit that it paid female employees less than their male counterparts in similar roles for nearly a decade.
Tick population, Lyme disease on the rise in Canada
Donna Luger was diagnosed with Lyme disease twelve years ago. She recalls the experience as being a constant battle with illness, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms.
Canada's consumer debt reaches record-breaking $2.5 trillion, credit bureaus say
Consumer debt rose to a record $2.5 trillion in the third quarter as many Canadians continue to struggle with high living costs and rising unemployment, new surveys from two credit bureaus say.
Flying to the U.S.? Here's what Canadians should know about automatic refunds
New U.S. regulations now force airlines to provide swift and automatic refunds for passengers when their flights are either cancelled or significantly delayed.
DEVELOPING Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun
A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
Canadian Western Agribition kicks off 53rd year in Regina
The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) officially kicked off Monday with the ceremonial burning of the brand.
-
'You abused their trust': Crown cross examines accused as Manz trial enters final scheduled week
Ruben Manz faced questions from the prosecution Monday as his sexual assault trial enters the final week of scheduled proceedings.
Saskatoon
-
Snow removal keeping Saskatoon residents 'busy, busy, busy'
With the second major snowfall of the year happening less than a week after the first, it’s all hands-on deck as residents and businesses tackle heaps of the white stuff.
-
Saskatoon roadways manager says $20 million price tag for full-city snow clearing not yet justified
The City of Saskatoon has chosen not to activate its roadways emergency response plan despite a weekend of heavy snowfall reaching the 25-centimetre threshold.
-
Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.
Edmonton
-
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
-
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs that threaten global trade
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
-
Here's how much Alberta exports to the United States
With the United States being Alberta’s top trade partner, sweeping 25 per cent tariffs proposed by President-Elect Donald Trump could have a major effect on the province’s economy.
Calgary
-
Here's how much Alberta exports to the United States
With the United States being Alberta’s top trade partner, sweeping 25 per cent tariffs proposed by President-Elect Donald Trump could have a major effect on the province’s economy.
-
Animal shelters overwhelmed with surrendered pets
Animal shelters in Calgary are facing a crisis as the number of people surrendering pets continues to rise.
-
'A decisive decision': Crowsnest Pass residents vote overwhelmingly for new coal mine
It's been more than 40 years since coal was king in the scenic Crowsnest Pass of southwestern Alberta, but a referendum vote Monday could sway a contentious debate on bringing it back.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing.
-
Ontario woman buys van with odometer rolled back almost 100,000 kilometres
An Ontario woman thought she got a good deal when she bought a van for $2,700, but later learned the odometer had been rolled back nearly 100,000 kilometres.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Trudeau, cabinet to face fresh questions about Trump's major Canadian tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet are expected to face fresh questions today about Donald Trump vowing to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren’t addressed.
Ottawa
-
Transit Commission passes smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors
The City of Ottawa's Transit Commission has approved the 2025 draft transit budget and has voted in favour of a smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors.
-
School buses running in Ottawa, eastern Ontario Tuesday morning
School buses are running in Ottawa on Tuesday after freezing rain was reported in the capital overnight.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING More winter weather expected this week in Ottawa
Montreal
-
Legault says Trump's 25 per cent tariff would pose 'huge risk' for Quebec, Canadian economies
Premier François Legault says President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports would pose a 'huge risk' to the Quebec and Canadian economies.
-
'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal on Tuesday
A 'mixed bag' of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Searches underway in Laval to solve 2022 murder
Montreal police says it will be conducting searches on the banks of the Riviere des Mille-Iles in Laval in connection with a murder that took place in 2022.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday to vote in snap election
Nova Scotians will cast their votes Tuesday in a snap provincial election.
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
'A living hell': Parents of missing Cape Breton man plead for information after disappearance declared a homicide
Ken and Peggy MacDonald have been out searching every day - all 141 days - since their son, Justin MacDonald, disappeared back in the summer.
Vancouver
-
NDP hitting the brakes on fall sitting of the B.C. legislature bring criticism
The tree at the B.C. legislature is already up and decorated, but you would be hard pressed to spot an MLA in the hallways, and they won't gather in the chamber for more than two months, until February's Throne Speech.
-
Up-close video captures coyote exploring Vancouver street
A social media poster has shared an up-close encounter with a coyote on a leafy residential street in a Vancouver neighbourhood.
-
Calls for province to declare gender-based violence an epidemic
On Monday, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, YWCA Metro Vancouver rolled out an ad campaign aimed at educating people about how prevalent sexual violence is in their communities.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into police vehicle in B.C.
Mounties say a suspected impaired driver was arrested over the weekend after crashing his SUV into an unmarked police vehicle on Vancouver Island.
-
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Northern Ontario
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Sudbury, Ont., magic mushroom store sells illegal product as a form of protest
There's a new store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets called Shroomyz, selling an illegal product: magic mushrooms.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
Barrie
-
'James deceived us,' Slain Collingwood, Ont. woman's family speak ahead of husband's sentencing
James Schwalm sat in the prisoner’s box Monday morning weeping as friends and family members told the court about the devastation he caused when he murdered his wife, Ashley Milnes, two years ago inside their Collingwood, Ont. home.
-
Novice driver charged with speeding 95km/h over limit on Hwy 11 accused of being impaired
A Thornhill resident accused of driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 11 in Muskoka while impaired faces charges.
-
Fire causes significant damage at Tiny Township cottage
Fire crews battled flames and thick smoke shooting from a seasonal home in Tiny Township on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo reviews most collision-prone areas to improve safety
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
-
Single mom and disabled son struggle to find affordable ride after accessible van vandalized
A single mother and her disabled, terminally ill son are facing an overwhelming transportation crisis after their accessible van was vandalized beyond repair.
-
Driver charged, business dealing with minor damages after Waterloo collision: police
A driver from Hamilton has been charged in a Waterloo collision Monday evening, where one vehicle involved struck a business.
London
-
Stretch of road closed south of Ingersoll following crash
A stretch of road south of Ingersoll is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash. OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash on Plank Line, which is closed between McBeth Road and Salford Road.
-
Londoner whose wallet was stolen from their unlocked car serves as cautionary tale
A good reminder for Londoners to lock their cars, a woman is facing charges after being spotted trying to open car doors in the east end of the city over the weekend.
-
'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.