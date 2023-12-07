Kinew to make inaugural State of the Province address

Premier Wab Kinew is set to make his inaugural State of the Province address on Thursday.

Kinew will be giving the speech in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the RBC Convention Centre on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, Kinew will lay out the province’s approach and priorities, including the government’s economic development strategy and its plans for improving the downtown area.

More than 1,000 business and community leaders are expected to be in attendance.