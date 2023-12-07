WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Kinew to make inaugural State of the Province address

    Wab Kinew

    Premier Wab Kinew is set to make his inaugural State of the Province address on Thursday.

    Kinew will be giving the speech in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the RBC Convention Centre on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

    According to the Chamber of Commerce, Kinew will lay out the province’s approach and priorities, including the government’s economic development strategy and its plans for improving the downtown area.

    More than 1,000 business and community leaders are expected to be in attendance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault

    Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News