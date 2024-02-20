Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marks a century of ‘vital work’

The Manitoba government has officially proclaimed Feb. 20 as Kinsmen Recognition Day as the organization marks a century of service.

The honorary day was announced at a celebration Tuesday of the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg’s 100th anniversary.

Founded in 1924, the organization is a part of Kin Canada, a network of clubs across the country committed to serving the community’s greatest needs by providing funding to non-profits and charitable organizations through fundraisers and events.

“Like they have for a century, the Kinsmen Club continues to provide fellowship while actively promoting community involvement that addresses the needs of the community,” said Glen Simard, Manioba’s minister of sport, culture, heritage and tourism, in a news release.

“Their day-to-day operations are emblematic of the kindness and generosity that makes friendly Manitoba one of the most welcoming places in the world.”

Some notable work by the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg is a landmark $1 million donation to Homes for Heroes and funding organizations like Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba, the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre and Toba Centre.

The organization also supports Special Olympics Manitoba, Agape Table, The Dream Factory and Deer Lodge Centre.

Club president Christian Tardi said the anniversary is a testament to the importance of community.

“It’s incredible. We need service organizations like the Kinsmen to support our community. There’s vital work that needs to take place, and the efforts that we go through to help support our community need to continue,” he said.

