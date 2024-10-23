Koats for Kids supplies running low in run-up to winter

Manitobans are being called on to dig into their closets and donate warm winter wear they no longer need.

United Way Winnipeg said the shelves at its Koats for Kids initiative are looking a little bare as requests start to pour in ahead of the colder winter months.

"Winnipeg winters are cold, and we know that even though it's not too bad right now, the colder weather will be coming soon," said Melissa Burgess, United Way Winnipeg's senior manager of engagement initiatives.

"Snow is probably not that far away, so we want to make sure that our community is ready for the weather when it gets here."

Particularly in need right now – coats and ski pants for kids in sizes six to eight, winter jackets for adults, particularly in larger sizes, warm, waterproof mitts of all sizes, but particularly for older teens and adults, plus scarves, neck warmers, and boots of all sizes.

From September to January, Winnipeggers donate about 6,000 coats to local families through the United Way Winnipeg initiative.

According to the organization, it is not unusual to be running low so early in the season. Typically families put in their orders for warm winter gear ahead of the snowfall, while those who donate are only now starting to look at what they have to give.

"We often end up in this situation, where it's a little slow for donations to start coming and flowing, but the requests are there, and so we're just really looking for the public to take a look in their closets, see what they might have, and be able to share with our community," Burgess said.

Anyone who wants to donate can find details on United Way Winnipeg's website.

- With files from CTV’s Jamie Dowsett