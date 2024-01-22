Kyle Connor joining all-star game roster

Another day, another Winnipeg Jet is announced to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game roster.

Word came Monday from the team and the NHL that Kyle Connor will head to the festivities in Toronto. He was one of two replacements announced as Chicago’s Connor Bedard and Vegas' Jack Eichel will miss the all-star event.

Meantime, Connor has missed 16 games this season due to a knee injury, but he has still tallied 18 goals and 29 points in 28 games with Winnipeg this season.

Connor received his first all-star nod in 2022 when the event was held in Las Vegas.

He joins coach Rick Bowness and Connor Hellebuyck during all-star weekend.

Toronto is hosting the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and the festivities go from Feb. 1 to 3.