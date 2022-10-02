Lancers beat Trojans as week three of Winnipeg high school football ends.
There were three games in Winnipeg high school football Saturday.
The Dakota Lancers beat Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans 25 – 1, while Brandon's Vincent Massey downed John Taylor Collegiate 42 - 39.
Finally, Sturgeon Heights beat Springfield by a score of 52 – 14.
Week four kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with the Trojans visiting the Grant Park Pirates.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
