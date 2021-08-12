WINNIPEG -- The first step towards the new permanent home for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) took place on Thursday.

A land blessing ceremony took place at the site chosen for the centre’s new home at the University of Manitoba.

“The new building will support the ongoing work of the centre, provide a safe space for survivors and the families, and allow the NCTR to continue the research and find the truth through the record and survivor oral histories they valiantly shared with us during the truth and reconciliation commission,” said Stephanie Scott, executive director of the NCTR.

Scott said the organization has rapidly expanded in the past year, and it is time to begin a new chapter.

The NCTR is currently located on the university’s Fort Garry campus in a historic building on the Red River.

The future site will remain on the river in the newly acquired Southwood Lands, which is also part of the Fort Garry campus.